Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.