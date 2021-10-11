Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of ETHO stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

