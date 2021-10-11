Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 29,747 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $289,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.52 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

