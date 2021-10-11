Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.61. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,417 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

