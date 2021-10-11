Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE FOF opened at $13.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

