Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
NYSE FOF opened at $13.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
