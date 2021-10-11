Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

