CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Securities

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist upped their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

