CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

