CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $584,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

