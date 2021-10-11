CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Separately, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.82. 84,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.19. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,245,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

