Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,161. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

