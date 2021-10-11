Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Clime Investment Management’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Clime Investment Management news, insider John Abernethy purchased 50,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55). Insiders acquired 99,326 shares of company stock valued at $63,919 over the last 90 days.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

