Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 202,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,584,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

