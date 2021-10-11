Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $242.29 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,506 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $242,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $148.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

