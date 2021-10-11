Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $432,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

