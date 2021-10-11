Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,511 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.49% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $260,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 198,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

