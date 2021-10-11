Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,720 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $365,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.96 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day moving average of $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

