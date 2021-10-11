Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 117,923 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $326,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.74 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

