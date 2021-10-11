Clarity Financial LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.00. 62,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

