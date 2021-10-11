Clarity Financial LLC Sells 122,735 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,735 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 262,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.71. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

