Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC remained flat at $$39.81 during midday trading on Monday. 77,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,073,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.