Clarity Financial LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $52.92. 216,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

