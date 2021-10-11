Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,285.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,369.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

