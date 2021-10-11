Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QCOM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.96. 86,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.