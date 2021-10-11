City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 59.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 141,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in City Office REIT by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.