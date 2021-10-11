Citigroup Inc. Sells 78,298 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 194.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

