Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $167.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $178.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

