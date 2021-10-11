Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after purchasing an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.42. 380,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.