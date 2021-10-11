Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $835,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $82.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.