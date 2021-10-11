Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of HomeStreet worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $42.64 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

