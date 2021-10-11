Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,998 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $920.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

