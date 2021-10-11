CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $649.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.66.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.