CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $649.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
