CIBC Raises Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$8.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CLIQ opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.93.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

