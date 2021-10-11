CIBC Cuts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $12.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target cut by CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

