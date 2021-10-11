Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $33.15 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.15 or 0.00057934 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market cap of $1.29 million and $25,394.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

