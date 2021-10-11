Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 915,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,930,000. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

