Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,026 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,259. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $148.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

