Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $33.60 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,602,000. Constellation Brands comprises about 4.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $222.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.