Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,750 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.50. 21,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.