Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 305,251 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,470,000. CVS Health makes up about 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

