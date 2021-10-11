Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,513. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

