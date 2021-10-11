Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 344,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of SQM traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.69. 6,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

