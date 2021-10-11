Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,428 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

TS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

