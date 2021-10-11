ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Approximately 169,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,845,333 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $38.41.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

