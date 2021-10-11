ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $73,999.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,354.81 or 1.00104204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00520581 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004628 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

