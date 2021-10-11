Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

