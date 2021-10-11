Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,216 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.97.

EBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.