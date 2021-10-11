CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.21

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 1086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after buying an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 308.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

