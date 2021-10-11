Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $106,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

