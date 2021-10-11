Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $79.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,408 shares of company stock worth $8,030,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

